Report: Former Detroit Pistons star Grant Hill to be inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame

Former Detroit Pistons star player Grant Hill is reportedly heading to the Hall of Fame.

Although the official announcement isn't expected until this weekend, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports Grant Hill, Jason Kidd and Steve Nash have been notified of their inductions.

It's unclear if Grant Hill will be inducted as a Detroit Pistons player. He was drafted by Detroit, third overall in the 1994 NBA Draft. He played more game in a Pistons jersey than with any other team.

Grant Hill, Jason Kidd and Steve Nash have been notified that each will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame's Class of 2018, sources tell ESPN. Formal announcement comes at Final Four weekend. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 29, 2018

Hill had arguably his best NBA days in Detroit, playing for the Pistons between 1994 and 2000, being selected to the All-Star game five times in a Pistons (teal) jersey.

Hill, who went to Duke, also spent time with the Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers, before retiring in 2013.

In Pistons history, Hill is ninth all-time in points and fourth in points per game (21.6).

