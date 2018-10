Damon Harrison of the New York Giants reacts against the Los Angeles Chargers during an NFL game at MetLife Stadium on October 8, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

DETROIT - The Detroit Lions have added defensive tackle Damon Harrison in a trade with the New York Giants, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.

The Lions are giving up a 5th round pick to the Giants for Harrison.

Harrison, 29, has played the past two season for the Giants. However, his career started in 2012 with the New York Jets. Since then he has made 383 tackles and has become one of the top-rated run stoppers in the NFL.

