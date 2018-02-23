Report: Michigan State basketball named in federal corruption investigation

EAST LANSING, MI - OCTOBER 26: Spartans guard Miles Bridges (22) points to his teammates during an exhibition college basketball game between Michigan State and Ferris State on October 26, 2017, at the Breslin Student Events Center in East…

Michigan State University could face NCAA penalties after being named in a federal corruption case that involves some of the biggest programs in college basketball, according to a report.

Yahoo Sports reported Friday, after obtaining federal documents related to the ongoing investigation of NCAA basketball violations, that the investigation targets at least 20 Division I programs and more than 25 players.

Related: Louisville vacating 2013 national basketball championship

Here's some of the Yahoo Sports report:

The documents tie some of the biggest names and programs in the sport to activity that appears to violate the NCAA’s amateurism rules. This could end up casting a pall over the NCAA tournament because of eligibility issues. (NCAA officials declined a request for comment.) There’s potential impermissible benefits and preferential treatment for players and families of players at Duke, North Carolina, Texas, Kentucky, Michigan State, USC, Alabama and a host of other schools. The documents link some of the sport’s biggest current stars – Michigan State’s Miles Bridges, Alabama’s Collin Sexton and Duke’s Wendell Carter – to specific potential extra benefits for either the athletes or their family members. The amounts tied to players in the case range from basic meals to tens of thousands of dollars.

The NCAA released a statement on the Yahoo report shortly after it was published:

“These allegations, if true, point to systematic failures that must be fixed and fixed now if we want college sports in America. Simply put, people who engage in this kind of behavior have no place in college sports. They are an affront to all those who play by the rules. Following the Southern District of New York's indictments last year, the NCAA Board of Governors and I formed the independent Commission on College Basketball, chaired by Condoleezza Rice, to provide recommendations on how to clean up the sport. With these latest allegations, it's clear this work is more important now than ever. The Board and I are completely committed to making transformational changes to the game and ensuring all involved in college basketball do so with integrity. We also will continue to cooperate with the efforts of federal prosecutors to identify and punish the unscrupulous parties seeking to exploit the system through criminal acts.”

More on the Yahoo report here.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.