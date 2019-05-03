Report: Oilers offer Red Wings' Ken Holland full hockey operations control as general manager

DETROIT - The Edmonton Oilers have reportedly offered former Detroit Red Wings general manager Ken Holland full hockey operations control if he becomes their general manager.

Holland was named Detroit's senior vice president last month when the team hired Steve Yzerman as its new general manager.

If he accepts the Edmonton job, he reportedly would have full control of the front office.

Detroit won three Stanley Cups during Holland's 22-year tenure as general manager.

Ken Holland (left), Steve Yzerman (middle) and Christopher Illitch (right) as a press conference to introduce Yzerman as Red Wings general manager (WDIV)

