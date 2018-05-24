Report: Orlando Magic interested in Michigan State's Tom Izzo for head coach job

The latest team to try and convince Tom Izzo to leave college basketball is apparently the Orlando Magic.

Michael Scotto of The Athletic reported Thursday that the Orlando Magic have expressed interest in Michigan State University's long time basketball coach Tom Izzo to fill their head coaching job.

Izzo has often been pursued by NBA teams, but in the past, Izzo has decided to stay put in East Lansing.

The Magic fired head coach Frank Vogel at the conclusion of the 2017-2018 season. In two season, Vogel had a 54-110 record with the Magic.

Earlier this year, Yahoo! Sports reporter Pete Thamel said he believes Izzo could leave for the NBA:

The coaching situations at Michigan State and Connecticut don’t have the specter of federal investigations hanging over them. They do have thorny situations that could result in non-traditional timing of coaching departures. Could this finally be the year Tom Izzo goes to the NBA? The tumult on campus at Michigan State could nudge him there, as Izzo has enjoyed the attention that comes with NBA flirtations over the years but has never been able to pull the trigger on leaving MSU.

The New York Times reports the Magic have interviewed Steve Clifford for the job, as well.

