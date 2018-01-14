Report: Patriots DC Matt Patricia likely to become Detroit Lions head coach

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 31: New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia looks on during the first half against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

DETROIT - New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia is likely to be the next head coach of the Detroit Lions, according to a report.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday that Patricia, who is still coaching the AFC Championship bound Patriots, is likely to take over as Lions head coach once the season is over.

Patricia and the Lions still need to agree to and work out the contract details after the Patriots' season ends.

The Lions fired Jim Caldwell at the conclusion of their 2017 season, finishing 9-7 and missing the playoffs.

