Report: Pistons favorite to sign ex-All Star Joe Johnson

The Detroit Pistons are reportedly the favorite to land free agent shooting guard Joe Johnson.

Johnson, 38, spent last season in the Big 3 league, winning the MVP and leading his team to a championship. He last played in the NBA for the Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz during the 2017-2018 season.

The 17-year NBA veteran is attempting an NBA comeback. ESPN's Dave McMenamin reports Johnson is working out for the Pistons on Tuesday.

Frank Isola of The Athletic reports the Pistons are likely the favorite to sign Johnson.

From @TheFrankIsola on @SiriusXMNBA: "From what I'm hearing, Detroit is the favorite to land Joe Johnson."#Pistons — Noah Coslov (@NoahCoslov) September 10, 2019

"Iso Joe" is best known for his time with the Atlanta Hawks where he made six All Star teams, averaging more than 20 points per game from 2006 to 2012.

The Pistons begin preseason on Oct. 9.

