Report: Pistons interested in adding Chauncey Billups to revamp front office

The Detroit Pistons could be planning a front office shakeup that would include bringing in former star point guard Chauncey Billups.

Marc Stein reported the news Tuesday afternoon: Detroit has expressed interest in hiring the former Pistons star Chauncey Billups to work in tandem with Arn Tellem in a totally revamped front office, according to league sources.

It's not clear how current team president and head coach Stan Van Gundy's job would change if this were to take place.

Billups was almost hired to run the Cleveland Cavaliers last year, but the deal fell through after reports of a low ball offer.

Billups lead the Pistons to the 2004 NBA Championship, as well as several Eastern Conference titles between 2004 and 2008. He currently works as an analyst for ESPN.

The Pistons are free-falling in the Eastern Conference standings right now, on the way to missing the playoffs for the second straight year, even after trading for superstar Blake Griffin.

