Report: Red Wings in talks to trade Mrazek to Flyers

Goalie Petr Mrazek of the Detroit Red Wings skates against the Edmonton Oilers on March 4, 2017 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)

DETROIT - Goalie Petr Mrazek is at the center of a trade discussion between the Detroit Red Wings and Philadelphia Flyers, according to TSN's Darren Dreger.

Mrazek, 26, is in the second year of a two-year contract with Detroit which carries a $4 million cap hit. He'll be a restricted free agent in July. He was drafted 141st overall by the Red Wings back in 2010.

Over the course of the past four seasons Mrazek's role with Detroit has flexed between backup and starter, and to splitting time with veteran goalie Jimmy Howard.

It has long been rumored that Detroit would be looking to dump one of their netminders. Mrazek appears to be the easier sell right now. He has a record of 8-7 this season with a .910 SV% and 2.89 GAA.

As the Red Wings would need a stunning miracle to make the playoffs this spring, selling assets before the Feb. 26 trade deadline looks like a sure thing.

