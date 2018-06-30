Report: Red Wings to keep D Mike Green, add G Bernier, considering Vanek

DETROIT - Defenseman Mike Green won't be leaving the Detroit Red Wings.

That's according to hockey insider Darren Dreger, who also reports Detroit is likely going to sign goalie Jonathan Bernier while veteran forward Thomas Vanek is considering a return to Motown.

Green, 32, is at the end of a three-year contract with the Red Wings. He is still considered a top pairing defenseman in the league and definitely earns a spot on most power plays. The puck-moving defenseman led all Red Wings blue liners with 33 points in 66 games this past season despite running into some injury problems toward the end of the season.

Green might be looking to sign on for a couple more years with the Red Wing. He was expected to have many options with other teams this offseason.

Jonathan Bernier

Jonathan Bernier is a 29-year-old netminder who has fought hard to earn starting roles in the NHL since his time with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He most recently had the starting role job with the Colorado Avalanche after Semyon Varlamov got hurt. However, Bernier himself was forced out of the playoffs this year with his own injury.

Many would consider Bernier to have a lot of upside after he's posted back-to-back winning seasons with the Anaheim Ducks and Avalanche. He'd be joining the Red Wings as Jimmy Howard's backup with the ability to take on a starting position if needed, or wanted.

Thomas Vanek

Vanek, meanwhile, is now 34 years old. The Red Wings traded him to the Florida Panthers at the deadline in 2017. He ended up signing with the Vancouver Canucks in the offseason and was traded again at the deadline this year to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Overall, he scored 24 goals this past season as he remains an offensive threat.

NHL free agency opens at noon Sunday.

