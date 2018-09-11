Reports: Steve Yzerman stepping down as GM of Tampa Bay Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning general manager Steve Yzerman speaks during a ceremony to retire the number of former Tampa Bay Lightning Martin St. Louis at the Amalie Arena on January 13, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

DETROIT - There are reports that Steve Yzerman is stepping down from his position as general manager of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

NHL insider Elliott Friedman tweeted Tuesday that Yzerman told Lightning players that he is stepping down from his position. SportsNet reports Julien BriseBois, who is the general manager of the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch and the Lightning’s assistant GM, will fill the position. A news conference is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Yzerman has been Tampa's GM since 2010. The team has reached the conference final three times and the Stanley Cup final once during his tenure. Yzerman won the NHL's General Manager of the Year Award in 2015 after the team went to the Cup final and lost to the Chicago Blackhawks.

There is word that Steve Yzerman is stepping down in TB, and Julien Brisebois will take over. More to come — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 11, 2018

Before his time in Tampa, Yzerman worked as the Detroit Red Wings' vice-president and alternate governor. He was named executive director for the Canadian men's hockey team for both the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympic games.

Of course, Yzerman is best known for his Hall of Fame career with the Red Wings. He retired in 2006 after 22 NHL seasons.

For those speculating about Detroit, here's what we know:

- Holland signed 2-year extension with the Red Wings in April

- per @JoeSmithTB, Yzerman has one year left on his deal w/TB

- There's an internal appetite to sort out future roles for current Detroit management group — Craig Custance (@CraigCustance) September 11, 2018

