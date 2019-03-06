Rocket Mortgage Classic PGA Tour event in Detroit: Tickets on sale March 13

DETROIT - Tickets for the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic, the first PGA Tour event ever to be held in the city of Detroit, will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, March 13 at 9 a.m.

Tickets will be sold exclusively online at RocketMortgageClassic.com, with pricing options beginning as low as $10 for daily grounds passes at the historic Detroit Golf Club.

“This marks another major step toward the debut of the PGA TOUR in Detroit. With very high demand, we encourage fans to get their tickets early while many options are still available,” said Jason Langwell, Executive Director of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. “The on sale date, 3-13, is just three months and 13 days before the eve of the first round of the tournament.”

Detroit Golf Club will be open for fans with tickets beginning with player practice rounds on Tuesday, June 25, and the Rocket Mortgage Classic Pro-Am presented by Delta Dental on Wednesday, June 26.

The 72-hole tournament starts on Thursday, June 27, and concludes on Sunday, June 30

The following is a list of some of the ticket options that fans can purchase on 3-13.

Pre-planned Daily Grounds Tickets (Tuesday-Sunday): $10 - $55

If you know which day you plan to attend the Rocket Mortgage Classic, the Daily Grounds Ticket is for you. The tickets are $10 on Tuesday, $15 on Wednesday, $40 on Thursday, $45 on Friday, $55 on Saturday and Sunday. These single-day tickets provide admission and access to walk the tournament grounds as well as the fun, interactive display and concession areas.

Good Any One Day Grounds Tickets (Tuesday-Sunday): $65

Fans who need flexibility are encouraged to purchase the Good Any One Day Grounds Tickets. This option offers flexibility allowing entry to the event on the one single day that the ticket holders choose.

Weekly Grounds Pass (Tuesday-Sunday): $175

Interested in attending all six days of the Rocket Mortgage Classic? Come watch the pre-tournament events as well as your favorite PGA TOUR golfers compete to become the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic champion. The Weekly Grounds Pass is the best ticket value available.

Club 16 (Thursday-Sunday): $85

Experience the unique comfort and appeal of a premier hospitality environment during tournament competition at an affordable price. Located behind Detroit Golf Club’s 16th green, Club 16 provides an intimate viewing area of the 16th green and 17th tee. This venue features a patio with umbrella tables, tiered seats and a covered viewing deck, making this a perfect place to gather and enjoy the action on the course.

A ticket to Club 16 gets you access to the lounge and grounds access on the day of your choice from Thursday, June 27 – Sunday, June 30. An upgraded menu, including bar service, will be available for individual purchase.

Michelob Ultra Club on 15: $1,750

For fans seeking a festive, world-class tournament experience to entertain friends, family or key business associates, the Michelob Ultra Club overlooking the 15th green is the place to be seen at Detroit Golf Club. This VIP package includes two tickets to the shared hospitality venue good for all four rounds of tournament play (Thursday, June 27-Sunday, June 30), grounds access throughout the course and one VIP parking pass.

This private, climate-controlled club featuring private restroom facilities is in a prime location behind the 15th green, but also offers great views of players on the Par 5 14th hole and the tee shot on the Par 4 16th hole. An upgraded menu including bar service will be available for individual purchase. This unique opportunity is expected to sell out fast.

Military Appreciation Tickets

The Rocket Mortgage Classic salutes the U.S. Armed Forces with complimentary grounds tickets to all active duty and retired military members (limit two tickets per order).

Complimentary Junior Tickets

The Rocket Mortgage Classic offers FREE grounds admission for juniors 15 and under with a ticketed adult (limit four juniors per ticketed adult). Ticketed adults and juniors should visit the event box office Tuesday, June 25 – Sunday, June 30 to receive their complimentary junior tickets.

The comprehensive list of all ticket packages can be found at RocketMortgageClassic.com.

For information on Rocket Mortgage Classic ticket offerings for groups of 10 or more, email ticketing@rocketmortgageclassic.com.

Access into corporate hospitality and upgraded areas must be purchased separately by emailing sponsorship@rocketmortgageclassic.com.

