Rod Allen and Mario Impemba won't return to broadcast booth for Tigers games this season

DETROIT - Detroit Tigers television broadcasters Mario Impemba and Rod Allen are not scheduled to do any more telecasts for the team this season, Fox Sports Detroit announced Friday.

ORIGINAL STORY: FS Detroit: Rod Allen and Mario Impemba not scheduled for any more Tigers telecasts this season

There were no signs of Impemba and Allen on Friday night's Tigers broadcast. The duo will be gone for the rest of the season after what's been described as a physical altercation in the booth Tuesday when the Tigers were in Chicago.

Matt Shepherd and Kirk Gibson called the Tigers games on Wednesday and Friday.

The only fireworks at Comerica Park were on the field, not in the booth.

"It's been tough day for us here at FSD," said FSD host John Keating. "We are not comfortable being the subject of the news but unfortunately that's the situation we are in."

Allen and Impemba have been a duo for 16 seasons. Fans are shocked it came to this.

"I do hope they come back. I'm a big fan," said Tyler Moulds. "That's just Tigers baseball."

"I think everybody deserves a second chance," Greg Taylor said.

It wasn't a secret among fans that Impemba and Allen are not friends in their down time, but fans are surprised it got physical.

"I understand too -- I was in the Navy on a ship away for six months," said Howard Sherman. "They're traveling all the time, they're kind of stuck together. I'm sure some things can get carried away."

"But they're professionals, they should know better," said Ruth Sherman.

