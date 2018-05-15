Seattle Mariners All-Star Robinson Cano suspended 80 games for steroid use

ANAHEIM, CA - SEPTEMBER 12: Robinson Cano #22 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his solo homerun to take a 2-0 lead over the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim during the third inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 12, 2016 in Anaheim,…

SEATTLE - Seattle Mariners slugger Robinson Cano is facing an 80 game suspension for violating Major League Baseball's joint drug agreement, according to reports.

Hector Gomez, later confirmed by Ken Rosenthal, reports Cano will be suspending for steroid use. He'll be suspended without pay and it is effective immediately.

Cano, 35, was placed on the 10-day disabled list this week with a fractured hand after being hit by a pitch in a game against the Detroit Tigers.

Cano spent his first nine MLB seasons with the New York Yankees, before signing with Seattle in 2014. He has hit 305 home runs in his career with a .304 career batting average.

Source confirms: #Mariners’ Cano will be suspended 80 games for violating baseball’s joint drug agreement. https://t.co/rIcEp7Sztd — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) May 15, 2018

The Major League Baseball Players Association is releasing the following statement on behalf of Robinson Canó: pic.twitter.com/PIirT9gs7g — #MLBPA (@MLB_PLAYERS) May 15, 2018

Cano said he legitimately was given drug he tested positive for, which is to help people with heart, kidney and stroke issues. pic.twitter.com/M2W29FjIZf — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 15, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.