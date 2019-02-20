Seinfeld's David Puddy attends New Jersey Devils game, faceplants on bench

David Puddy is one of the most notorious supporting characters in the history of television.

The boyfriend -- turned ex-boyfriend -- of Elaine Benes on "Seinfeld" will forever be known for his obnoxious New Jersey Devils fandom. His painted face and fanatical behavior made for one of the more notable moments in the sitcom.

Of course, Patrick Warburton is the actor who portrayed Puddy. Warburton reprised the role Tuesday night when the Devils hosted the Pittsburgh Penguins. He dropped the puck, pumped up the crowd and ... fell on his face when exiting the ice.

Puddy faceplanted on the Devils bench and I'm dying 🤣 pic.twitter.com/zjqmKPUYtY — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 20, 2019

Ouch. But he looks OK. You know, you gotta support your team.

Sadly, Jerry Seinfeld and the rest of the "E-V-I-L-S" crew were not in attendance.

