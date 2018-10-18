Send us your Michigan vs. Michigan State photos here!

Jim Harbaugh shakes hands with Mark Dantonio after a 32-23 Michigan win at Spartan Stadium on Oct. 29, 2016, in East Lansing. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DETROIT - It's rivalry week in the state of Michigan, as No. 24 Michigan State will host No. 6 Michigan this weekend in East Lansing.

The Spartans are coming off a huge road win over then-No. 8 Penn State, while the Wolverines just won their sixth-straight game, beating then-No. 15 Wisconsin.

Michigan State won last year's meeting in Ann Arbor, 14-10. Michigan won the last meeting at Spartan Stadium -- 32-23 in 2016.

It's a huge game for both teams, as MSU tries to get back in the Big Ten discussion and Michigan aims to contend for a College Football Playoff spot.

As we count down to the kickoff at noon Saturday, share your photos with us below!

