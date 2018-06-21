Share your highlights with Local 4's Bernie Smilovitz!

DETROIT - Local 4 sports anchor Bernie Smilovitz has highlights, and so do you! Send us your video of successes, triumphs or fabulous blunders, and Bernie may feature your clip during the news. All topics are fair game, just catch Bernie’s eye.

Share highlights using the form below, visiting https://www.clickondetroit.com/BernieHighlights, or adding the hashtag #BernieHighlights to an Instagram video.

Bernie and the sports team will pick their favorites to feature during the evening news. Selected videos get credit on air and a $25 gift card.

What's the team looking for? Anything is fair game, just catch Bernie's attention. It doesn't need to be sports related, just entertaining.

Questions? Email us at: clickondetroit@wdiv.com

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.