Should Daniel Norris be in Detroit Tigers' starting rotation?

DETROIT - Casual Detroit Tigers fans don't have much to look forward to in the next couple of seasons, as the team is in the early stages of a total rebuild.

But there are still plenty of reasons to follow the team, especially for those who have seen what can come from a proper rebuild. Both the Cubs and the Astros went through tough times, building their organizations from the ground up and identifying young players who would contribute when it was time to compete.

It's no coincidence that those teams won the last two World Series titles. Both organizations did it the right way and set themselves up for a long stretch of success. Now, the question is whether the Tigers can do the same.

One of the main pieces the Tigers have acquired is left-handed starting pitcher Daniel Norris, who was acquired in the David Price trade with the Toronto Blue Jays. At the time, Norris was one of the top 25 prospects in baseball and a top-10 pitching prospect.

Norris out of starting rotation

At 24 years old, Norris is young enough to be one of the building blocks for the Tigers' next competitive era if he lives up to his prospect status. But the Tigers don't seem to be in any rush to find out what he's capable of doing.

Daniel Norris (Brian Blanco/Getty Images)

Norris was left out of the starting rotation this season in favor of two guys in their 30s: Mike Fiers and Francisco Liriano. Fiers, 32, and Liriano, 34, were both worse than replacement-level players last season and obviously won't be a part of the organization when the Tigers are competitive.

Why would the Tigers put two aging, back-of-the-rotation starters out there in favor of Norris? He clearly needs to improve, as he struggled mightily in 18 starts last season. But the Tigers won't even know what they have in Norris if they don't give him an opportunity at the big-league level.

Each of the Tigers' top four prospects are right-handed pitchers, and they're all among MLB's top 100 prospects. The front office has done a nice job compiling young pitching talent, but Norris is by far the lefty with the most potential. Since the team isn't going to be competitive, there's nothing to lose by giving Norris the ball every fifth game and seeing what he can do in a full season.

Injury concerns

If injury concerns are giving the Tigers pause in promoting Norris to the rotation, it's because the youngster already has a lengthy injury history. Norris has battled a groin strain, an oblique strain and dead arm during his time in Detroit.

But reports came out Wednesday after Norris' first scheduled start was rained out that the Tigers might option him to Triple-A Toledo. If injuries are the main concern, this is a strange move, because pitching in the minor isn't significantly safer than pitching at the MLB level.

Norris has only started 31 games for the Tigers over the last two seasons. He appears to be fully healthy now, but the Tigers are still leaving him out of the MLB rotation.

What to expect

It's possible that the Tigers intend to put Norris in the rotation after a couple of turns through the Triple-A rotation, but he had very little to prove in the minor leagues. Even though he's no longer a prospect by definition, he's one of the most important young players for the future of the franchise.

Norris might or might not have what it takes to be a member of the starting rotation for several years. Either way, the Tigers need to find out. They've got plenty of time to do so, but banishing Norris to the minors doesn't seem to have much benefit.

Look for Norris to crack the starting rotation at some point early this season, and if he does, those will be the games to watch for Tigers fans concerned about the future.

