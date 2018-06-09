Simona Halep beats Sloane Stephens 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 to win French Open

Simona Halep of Romania celebrates winning her semifinal match against Garbine Murguruza of Spain during day 12 of the 2018 French Open at Roland Garros on June 7, 2018, in Paris, France.

Simona Halep has lifted the French Open trophy and says she "just tried not to repeat the same as last year."

The strategy worked.

In last year's final, the top-ranked Romanian led Jelena Ostapenko by a set and 3-0. She looked to be on the verge of claiming her first Grand Slam title on the Parisian clay, but fell apart and eventually lost to the unseeded Latvian in her second French Open final.

The script was different on Saturday at Roland Garros as Halep rallied past Sloane Stephens and did not crumble in the end.

"I was dreaming for this moment since I've started to play tennis," Halep said. "When I was down a break in the second set I thought `Everything is gone, I'm gonna start to relax and enjoy the match,' and I came back."



Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.