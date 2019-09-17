4th annual Detroit City Football Club Soktoberfest 3v3 tournament returns next month

DETROIT - The fourth annual Detroit City Football Club Soktoberfest 3v3 tournament will be held Oct. 5 at City Fieldhouse.
The all-day event is open to the public.
Important information for players
Multiple co-ed tournaments will include U8, U10, U12, U14, High School, Adult Rec, Adult Competitive divisions.
The cost to play is $80 per team. Teams are guaranteed at least three games. Teams must register online.
Individuals who need a team can contract DCFC Community Liaison Logan Ziegler at logan.ziegler@detcityfc.com. Registration ends Sept. 30
Adult players will get a beverage ticket.
Teams with players under 18 must have a parent or guardian at the fieldhouse.
Players are asked to bring a dark-colored and a light-colored shirt.
The fieldhouse is at 3401 E Lafayette Street in Detroit.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.