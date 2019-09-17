4th annual Detroit City Football Club Soktoberfest 3v3 tournament returns next month

DETROIT - The fourth annual Detroit City Football Club Soktoberfest 3v3 tournament will be held Oct. 5 at City Fieldhouse.

The all-day event is open to the public.

Important information for players

Multiple co-ed tournaments will include U8, U10, U12, U14, High School, Adult Rec, Adult Competitive divisions.

The cost to play is $80 per team. Teams are guaranteed at least three games. Teams must register online.

Individuals who need a team can contract DCFC Community Liaison Logan Ziegler at logan.ziegler@detcityfc.com. Registration ends Sept. 30

Adult players will get a beverage ticket.

Teams with players under 18 must have a parent or guardian at the fieldhouse.

Players are asked to bring a dark-colored and a light-colored shirt.

The fieldhouse is at 3401 E Lafayette Street in Detroit.

