Axle Brewing Co.'s City American Pale Ale set to return ahead of Detroit City FC 2019 season

FERNDALE, Mich. - Axle Brewing Co.'s City American Pale Ale returns next week, ahead of the Detroit City Football Club season.

The beer will be on tap and available in four-packs and cases May 1 at the Ferndale taproom. The brewery will also be offering specials on Insufferable Self-Righteous, a beer tribute to Detroit City FC's Northern Guard Supporters.

The team's regular season kicks off May 12 on the road before their May 19 home opener at Hamtramck's Keyworth Stadium.

The City brew is available at home matches.

Axle's taproom is at 567 Livernois Ave. in Ferndale

