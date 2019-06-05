PHOTOS: Detroit City FC picks up 3 goals during first home win of 2019 season

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. - Detroit City FC fans only hate hate and Ohio, so of course, the team needed to destroy them.

DCFC picked up a 3-0 victory over FC Columbus on Sunday.

All three goals were scored in the second half, leading to the team's first home game win of the 2019 season.

Of course, goals mean smoke -- and lots of it.

The Boys in Rouge will play at Keyworth Stadium again Friday when they take on FC Indiana.

Check out photos from the win over Ohio below:

