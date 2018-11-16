Detroit City FC part of newly announced soccer league

DETROIT - Detroit City FC is part of a new soccer league that’s planning to play a full schedule in 2020.

The National Premier Soccer League announced Thursday that 11 clubs are launching the new league in association with the NPSL. The teams are planning to compete in a cup competition in 2019 before playing a full league schedule in 2020.

The NPSL says the teams “will be making a full-time commitment to their markets and will include professional players, coaches, and staff.”

DCFC was founded in 2012 and has earned attention for drawing spirited crowds to its matches at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck. The other teams in the new league are: ASC San Diego, Cal FC, California United Strikers FC, Chattanooga FC, FC Arizona, Miami FC, Miami United FC, Milwaukee Torrent, New York Cosmos and Oakland Roots.

