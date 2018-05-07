Stan Van Gundy leaves Detroit Pistons after 4 seasons, 152-176 record

DETROIT - The Detroit Pistons and Stan Van Gundy have officially parted ways after four seasons.

Van Gundy was hired by Pistons owner Tom Gores in May 2014 as the new head coach and president of basketball operations.

In four seasons with the Pistons, Van Gundy posted a 152-176 record. His Pistons made the playoffs once in four seasons -- in 2016 when they were abruptly swept out in the first round by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Van Gundy made a splash this past January by trading for star power forward Blake Griffin. The Pistons received a spark and appeared on track to make the postseason with Griffin's help. But they couldn't keep the trend going. They missed the playoffs for the second straight year with a 39-43 record.

"We have decided that this change is necessary to take our basketball organization to the next level," reads a statement from Gores on Monday. "This was a very difficult decision and we did not come to it lightly. I am grateful to Stan for everything he’s done for the Pistons and for the city of Detroit. He rebuilt the culture of our basketball team, re-instilled a winning attitude and work ethic, and took us to the playoffs two years ago. He went all-in from day one to positively impact this franchise and this community."

Van Gundy and general manager Jeff Bower initiated the re-signing of Andre Drummond, selected first round draft picks Stanley Johnson, Henry Ellenson and Luke Kennard and made notable trade acquisitions for Blake Griffin, Reggie Jackson, Marcus Morris, Tobias Harris and Avery Bradley.

“I have nothing but respect and love for Stan. I think he is a great coach and a great man, and his presence and leadership helped move this franchise forward,” Gores said. “Although we did not get the success both of us wanted, his efforts and leadership have put the franchise in better shape today than when he came on board.”

