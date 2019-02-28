Star OF Bryce Harper reportedly signs 13-year, $330 million deal with Philadelphia Phillies

DETROIT - Star outfielder Bryce Harper has agreed to a deal with the Philadelphia Phillies, according to Jon Heyman.

The deal is reportedly worth $330 million over 13 years, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

There are mixed reports on whether the deal includes any opt-outs.

The deal ends a long free agency for Harper, which reportedly included talks with the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants and several other teams.

Seven years into his MLB career, Harper is still only 26 years old. He's amassed 922 hits, 184 home runs and a career .900 OPS over his career.

Harper is coming off a down season in which he hit just .249 with 34 home runs and 34 doubles. He still finished with an outstanding .889 OPS and led the nation with 130 walks.

He has been named to the NL All-Star team six times and won the 2015 NL MVP award after hitting .330 with 42 homers and a 1.109 OPS.

