Tatar leads Red Wings to 5-4 OT win against Capitals

WASHINGTON - Tomas Tatar scored his second goal of the game 2:47 into overtime, and the Detroit Red Wings avoided a second straight embarrassing loss by edging the Washington Capitals 5-4 on Sunday.

Tatar beat Braden Holtby for his 14th goal of the season. He also scored with 11 seconds to play in the second period to give Detroit a 4-1 lead.

Justin Abdelkader, Luke Glendening and Anthony Mantha also scored for the Red Wings, who had dropped three in a row. They blew a 5-2 third-period lead against the New York Islanders on Friday and lost 7-6 in overtime.

Jimmy Howard made 23 saves in his first win since Jan. 5. The Red Wings held the Capitals to just two shots in the second.

Alex Ovechkin scored his NHL-best 33rd goal for Washington, which was coming off a home-and-home sweep of Columbus. Brett Connolly, Dmitry Orlov and Nicklas Backstrom scored in the third, and Holtby stopped 24 shots.

Ovechkin's 10th power-play goal made it 1-0 at 4:20 in the first period. Evgeny Kuznetsov picked up an assist on the play, extending his point streak to a team-high seven straight games.

The Red Wings responded with four straight goals, including three during a dominant performance in the second.

Abdelkader stole the puck at the red line and tied it at 1 with his ninth of the season at 13:37 of the first. Glendening and Mantha scored nine seconds apart in the second, and Tatar's first goal gave the Red Wings a 4-1 lead.

The Capitals pulled within one on goals by Connolly and Orlov. They had a two-man advantage when they pulled Holtby and Dan Dekeyser was called for holding with 1:15 left, and Backstrom tied it with his 13th goal with 17 seconds to play.

NOTES: Washington coach Barry Trotz said F Lars Eller, who signed a five-year, $17.5 million contract extension Saturday, should be able to play more confidently. "Now, he knows he's going to be here," Trotz said. "It makes us strong up the middle." . Detroit F Todd Bertuzzi, who committed a costly penalty that led to the Red Wings' ugly loss to the Islanders on Friday, was a healthy scratch.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Host Anaheim on Tuesday.

Capitals: Begin a four-game trip Tuesday at Winnipeg.

