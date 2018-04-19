The 2018 Detroit Lions schedule will be released tonight

Quarterback Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions sits on the bench during the final minutes against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Ford Field on October 29, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

DETROIT - Detroit Lions fans will learn their team's 2018 regular season schedule Thursday night when the NFL releases all team schedules during a two-hour special.

That special starts at 8 p.m. on NFL Network. You can follow live updates right here on ClickOnDetroit.

We already know who the Lions will play in 2018:

Home: Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks

Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks Away: Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers

And now it's time we find out when the Lions will play these teams.

Here's the 2018 Lions preseason schedule:

Week 1 -- Aug. 9-13: Lions vs. Raiders

Week 2 -- Aug. 16-20: Giants vs. Lions

Week 3 -- Aug. 23-26: Lions vs. Buccaneers

Week 4 -- Aug. 30-31: Browns vs. Lions

Here's a quick look back at the Lions' 2017 schedule and outcomes:

Week 1 -- Sept. 10: Lions beat Cardinals, 35-23 -- W

Week 2 -- Sept. 18: Lions beat Giants, 24-10 -- W

Week 3 -- Sept. 24: Falcons beat Lions, 30-26 -- L

Week 4 -- Oct. 1: Lions beat Vikings, 14-7 -- W

Week 5 -- Oct. 8: Panthers beat Lions, 27-24 -- L

Week 6 -- Oct. 15: Saints beat Lions, 52-38 -- L

Week 7 -- BYE

Week 8 -- Oct. 29: Steelers beat Lions, 20-15 -- L

Week 9 -- Nov. 6: Lions beat Packers, 30-17 -- W

Week 10 -- Nov. 12: Lions beat Browns, 38-24 -- W

Week 11 -- Nov. 19: Lions beat Bears, 27-24 -- W

Week 12 -- Nov. 23: Vikings beat Lions, 30-23 -- L

Week 13 -- Dec. 3: Ravens beat Lions, 44-20 -- L

Week 14 -- Dec. 10: Lions beat Buccaneers, 24-21 -- W

Week 15 -- Dec. 16: Lions beat Bears, 20-10 -- W

Week 16 -- Dec. 24: Bengals beat Lions, 26-17 -- L

Week 17 -- Dec. 31: Lions beat Packers, 35-11 -- W

The Lions finished the 2017 season with a record of 9-7. That's the same record they had in 2016. But unlike 2016, a 9-7 record was not good enough to make the playoffs.

Coach Jim Caldwell was fired on Jan. 1.

This will be head coach Matt Patricia's first season with Detroit.

