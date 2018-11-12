The Detroit Lions are as bad as we thought they were: Who's to blame?

CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 11: Head coach Matt Patricia of the Detroit Lions watches the action against the Chicago Bears from the sidelines at Soldier Field on November 11, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The Chicago Bears defeated the Detroit Lions…

DETROIT - Don't second guess yourself. The Detroit Lions are indeed bad.

We should have accepted this fact after the New York Jets pummeled the Lions on national television to open the season. The Jets are 3-7. They are not a good football team.

Or maybe after the now 2-7 San Francisco 49ers beat the Lions in Week 2 (but they had Garoppolo). Or maybe after the team basically quit against the Minnesota Vikings last week.

But let there be no doubt on this glorious Monday morning: The Detroit Lions are bad. They were bad before being blown out by the Bears on Sunday.

There's plenty of blame to go around. First-year head coach Matt Patricia seems to be taking the majority of the heat from fans. Quarterback Matthew Stafford doesn't seem to be improving in any way. The offensive line has completely fallen apart. The defense, riddled with injuries, has no depth.

Let's take a look at how bad the Lions are, by the numbers:

Offensive ranks:

24th in yards per game

22nd in total points scored

19th in third down conversion percentage

19th in passing yards per game

7th in sacks allowed

20th in passer rating

23rd in rushing yards per game, total rushing yards

17th in passing touchdowns

Defensive ranks:

14th worst in yards allowed

6th worst in yards allowed per play

9th worst in total points allowed

5th worst in points allowed per game

7th worst in passing touchdowns allowed

29th in total interceptions

2nd worst in yards per catch allowed

2nd worst in opposing passer rating

12th in sacks

5th worst in yards per rush allowed

9th worst in total rushing yards allowed

1st worst for most 40+ yard rushes allowed

These are obviously not the rankings of a winning team. It's really telling when you compare these numbers to last year.

In 2017, the Lions ranked No. 13 for yards per game and No. 7 for total points scored. The offense has gotten worse.

The Lions will face three potential playoff teams in the next three weeks, and it probably won't be pretty. Carolina comes to town on Sunday, followed by a Thanksgiving rematch against the Bears and then against the NFL's best team, the Los Angeles Rams.

