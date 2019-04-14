Tiger Woods wins first Masters title in 14 years

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Tiger Woods won his first Masters title in 14 years.

He had a two-shot lead with two holes left to emerge victorious, earning his first Masters since 2005.

Woods made back-to-back birdies on 15 and 16 to take the two-shot advantage over Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka.

Augusta National has stayed dry, but rain is bearing down on the course and could play a factor on the final holes.

Jason Day and Rickie Fowler are one shot back.

Woods waking up early Sunday morning to play the final round of the Masters ordinarily would mean he is at the bottom of the leaderboard.

That wasn’t the case this year.

Augusta National has remained dry though the wind has picked up. The weather forecast calls for possible thunderstorms to roll through by mid-afternoon.

Francisco Molinari took a two-shot lead over Woods and Tony Finau into a first Sunday morning start — threesomes off the first and 10th tees — with hopes of finishing the Masters ahead of severe storms in the forecast.

Floodlights cast shadows on the practice range as players warmed up in darkness. Woods, trying to end 14 years without a green jacket, said he would be up by 4 a.m. to start stretching a body that has been slowed by four back surgeries.

Woods, Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson were among 10 players within five of the lead.

