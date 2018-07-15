Tigers' Michael Fulmer rips ump: 'The guy was god-awful'

Michael Fulmer is the Tigers' best pitcher, but he struggled in the sixth inning against Texas on May 7, 2018. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Michael Fulmer has had his fair share of struggles all season long, like most players on the team.

But Saturday night may have been the breaking point.

Fulmer lit up home plate umpire Pat Hoberg during and after last night's game in Houston against the Astros, after Fulmer claims Hoberg "missed 10" strike calls.

"The guy was God awful," he told reporters last night. "It was a bad day for him and for me. You can't give a team like the Astros extra strikes. It's just what it boils down to. I made my fair share of mistakes, but there's 10 calls about pitches inside the (strike) zone that he called balls. I let him know he missed 10."

Fulmer gave up 7 runs on 10 hits and 2 walks in 4 2/3 innings. He gave up five runs in the first three innings alone, and was pulled after two home runs with two outs in the fifth inning.

Fulmer now sits at 3-9 on the year with a 4.50 ERA. He has not won a game since June 14 against Minnesota.

