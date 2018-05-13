Tigers split doubleheader against Mariners

JaCoby Jones of the Detroit Tigers scores against catcher Mike Zunino of the Seattle Mariners in the sixth inning of game one of a doubleheader at Comerica Park on Saturday (Duane Burleson/Getty Images).

DETROIT - The Tigers split a traditional doubleheader against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday, winning the first game 4-3 before falling in the second game, 9-5.

The teams played a doubleheader after Friday's game was rained out, and the third and final game of the series will take place at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday at Comerica Park.

In the first game, the Tigers scored three runs in the sixth inning to take a 4-1 lead, with the big blow being a 2-run home run by Jose Iglesias.

The Mariners scored two runs in the seventh to cut the Tigers lead to 4-3 and loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the ninth, but Tigers closer Shane Greene induced a groundout to first base to end the game.

In the second game, Tigers starter Michael Fulmer struggled, and the Mariners took advantage.

Robinson Cano chased Fulmer from the game in the fifth when he hit a 3-run home run to make it 6-2 Seattle.

The Tigers came back and cut their deficit to 6-5 in the bottom of the fifth, but Seattle scored three runs in the seventh to take a 9-5 lead.

John Hicks and Pete Kozma each had two RBI to lead the Tigers in the second game.

