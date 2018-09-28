Undefeated Red Wings meet Leafs in back-to-back games to finish preseason

Dylan Larkin battles against Auston Matthews during a game at the Air Canada Centre on March 24, 2018 in Toronto. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

DETROIT - The undefeated Detroit Red Wings will take on the Toronto Maple Leafs twice this weekend to close out the preseason.

Yes, that's right, the Red Wings are 6-0 with two games left to this preseason. But get this: The Maple Leafs only have one loss this preseason.

Sept. 28 -- 7:30 p.m. against Toronto Maple Leafs in Toronto (TV: NHL Network)

Sept. 29 -- 7 p.m. against Toronto Maple Leafs in Detroit (TV: FSD)

The Red Wings are coming off of a 3-2 overtime victory against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday in Boston. Forward Tyler Bertuzzi had two assists, defenseman Dennis Cholowski scored, as did forwards Gustav Nyquist and Filip Zadina.

Goalie Jonathan Bernie made 23 saves for Detroit.

More on the undefeated Leafs

Before I get into more about the Red Wings, let's focus on the Leafs for second. As stated, they are 5-1 in this preseason. Yes, preseason, as in: No one cares. However, the score of these games might not be as important as the details on the scoresheet.

For instance, Leafs forward Mitchell Marner had a 4-point game Wednesday night against the Montreal Canadiens. Auston Matthews scored, and so did Nazem Kadri. Patrick Marleau had a goal. John Tavares had 6 shots on goal. I suppose he would have scored at least two goals if not for Carey Price between the pipes for Montreal.

In other words, Toronto's top guns already are firing on all cylinders, and it's not even October. They look ready to roll right into this season as a real Cup-contender in the Eastern Conference.

The Red Wings have to play this Atlantic Division rival four times this season. This weekend might reveal something. It might not, but it might. These preseason matchups sure don't feel like preseason matchups when the two teams are looking so strong with the regular season just days away.

Saturday's game at Little Caesars Arena is going to be worth the ticket.

NOTE: Right winger William Nylander still doesn't have a contract with Toronto. Rumors are swirling about a trade as he continues to miss the preseason and likely the start of the regular season.

Athanasiou looks ripe for his best season yet

Andreas Athanasiou was turning heads earlier this week with his strong play. He has scored 4 goals and 2 assists in three games played this preseason.

He wasn't in coach Jeff Blashill's lineup Wednesday in Boston, but you can be sure to see him this weekend against the Leafs.

Red Wings roster taking shape

Opening night is Thursday, Oct. 4 when the Red Wings take on the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Here's what the Red Wings lines could look like:

Forward Line 1 Tyler Bertuzzi Dylan Larkin Anthony Mantha Forward Line 2 Thomas Vanek Andreas Athanasiou ??? Forward Line 3 Gustav Nyquist Frans Nielsen ??? Forward Line 4 Darren Helm Luke Glendening Justin Abdelkader

Those open spots are up for grabs by a list of young forwards including Martin Frk, Evgeny Svechnikov, Michael Rasmussen and Filip Zadina.

As for the defense, if Mike Green isn't ready to go at the start of the season, we could be looking at rookie Dennis Cholowski making the lineup thanks to his strong preseason play.

Here are the projected D lines:

Defensive Pairing 1 Dan DeKeyser Trevor Daley Defensive Pairing 2 Dennis Cholowski Jonathan Ericsson Defensive Pairing 3 Niklas Kronwall Nick Jensen

That's an interesting mix of young and old. The pressure is on DeKeyser to help turn around this defense. This is his 7th season with the Red Wings. He's posted 12 points in back-to-back seasons, far less than the 31 points he had in 2014-15 when it looked like he was trending in a better direction.

