United Shore Professional Baseball League games now capped at 2.5 hours

UTICA, Mich. - In an attempt to keep fans in their seats for a full game, United Shore Professional Baseball League games will now have a 2.5-hour limit.

"There's nothing that pains me more than to see a family leave here before fireworks or a chance to run the bases," USPBL Commissioner Andy Appleby said.

Under the new rule at Jimmy John's Field in Utica, a new inning cannot start after the 2.25 mark and the game will end in whatever inning the game is in at 2.5 hours.

If there is a tie, an international tiebreaker will be used to determine the winner. In the tiebreaker, each team will have a runner on second base and no outs. Whichever team scores, wins.

