VIDEO: Detroit Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmerman takes line drive to jaw

Zimmerman was struck on hit from Jason Kipnis

By Ken Haddad

CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 11: Catcher James McCann #34 helps starting pitcher Jordan Zimmermann #27 of the Detroit Tigers to his feat after Zimmermann was hit in the head by a line drive hit by Jason Kipnis #22 of the Cleveland Indians during the…

CLEVELAND - Detroit Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmerman was drilled in the face by a line drive during Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Indians.

Zimmerman was struck on a hit from Jason Kipnis -- a line drive right to Zimmerman's jaw. He fell to the ground instantly.

Trainers immediately ran out to the mound and eventually got up and walked off the field. He was replaced by Daniel Norris. The Tigers lost to Cleveland, 5-1.

The Tigers tweeted last night: "Jordan Zimmermann left tonight's game with a right jaw contusion and is still being evaluated by the Tigers medical staff."

Watch the scary moment below:

