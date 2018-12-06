VIDEO: Stray dog turns into goalie, hero at Argentinian soccer game

This pup is probably getting a lot of extra pets - at least from one soccer team.

In a soccer match last weekend between opposing Argentinian teams, Juventud Unida and Defensores de Belgrano, a dog stole the show.

Near the end of the game, the goalie for Defensores de Belgrano deflected a shot and missed, basically delivering the ball right to his opponent.

The net was empty and it was an easy goal for Juventud Unida -- that is until a stray dog ran onto the field and saved the day.

The dog runs in front of the net just in time to deflect the shot, saving a goal and winning the hearts of soccer fans around the world.

Ataja mejor que arqueros profesionales jajaja ! #BuenMartes pic.twitter.com/pxDX7s4MJl — Pasión Fútbol (@PasionFutbol860) December 4, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.