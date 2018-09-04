VIEW: Key dates on 2018-19 NHL calendar

Here are some key dates on the 2018-19 NHL calendar:

Sept. 13 -- Training camps open.

Sept. 15 -- Preseason begins.

Oct. 3 -- Regular season begins.

2019

Jan. 1 -- Winter Classic, Boston at Chicago, Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Ind.

Jan. 25 -- All-Star Skills Competition, San Jose, Calif.

Jan. 26 -- All-Star Game, San Jose, Calif.

Feb. 23 -- Stadium Series, Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field

April 6 -- Last day of NHL regular season.

April 10 -- Stanley Cup playoffs begin.

