WATCH: Belichick gives Patricia big hug after Lions beat Patriots

Head coach Matt Patricia of the Detroit Lions hugs Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots after a 26-10 win over his former team at Ford Field on September 23, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DETROIT - The Detroit Lions did what many thought was absolutely impossible: They beat the New England Patriots on Sunday night, 26-10.

The Lions were 0-2 heading into this game with new coach Matt Patricia looking to right the ship that he just took control of. Patricia had to do it against his old boss and former mentor, Bill Belichick.

Patricia spent 13 years working for Belichik in New England, where they celebrated numerous Super Bowl championships. Sunday night Patricia celebrated his own victory.

The coaches embraced for a quick hug after the game. Perhaps they both said "good game" before heading in their separate directions. Perhaps it was something else. We may never know.

This type of affection between a Lions coach and opposing coach is a stark contrast from what happened a few years back at Ford Field. Remember that Jim Schwartz and Jim Harbaugh handshake debacle? Classic.

Maybe all they needed was a hug.

