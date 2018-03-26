Sports

Watch Detroit Lions WR Golden Tate catch, chug a beer while wearing American flag outfit

By Ken Haddad

Golden Tate chugs beer. (Via Twitter)

Detroit Lions fans are used to Golden Tate catching footballs - but did you know he can also catch a beer?

The Lions wide receiver was spotted at an outdoor party this weekend, draped in an American flag themed outfit.

Video captured a man throwing Tate a beer, which he then caught and chugged on the spot, to the cheering of crowds around him.

"The man is a National Treasure," one Twitter user wrote of the the catch and chug.

Check out the video below:

