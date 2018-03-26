Watch Detroit Lions WR Golden Tate catch, chug a beer while wearing American flag outfit

Detroit Lions fans are used to Golden Tate catching footballs - but did you know he can also catch a beer?

The Lions wide receiver was spotted at an outdoor party this weekend, draped in an American flag themed outfit.

Video captured a man throwing Tate a beer, which he then caught and chugged on the spot, to the cheering of crowds around him.

"The man is a National Treasure," one Twitter user wrote of the the catch and chug.

Check out the video below:

Gotta protect @ShowtimeTate at all costs. The man is a National Treasure 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/pUkQnIgYMW — IC (@ivancanfield) March 25, 2018

But we all knew that right? 😂😂 https://t.co/NEjkjPZ8Ze — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) March 25, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.