WATCH: Detroit Tigers outfielder JaCoby Jones robs home run from Rangers' Adrian Beltre

DETROIT - Last weekend, it was the Detroit Tigers being denied of home runs.

Now, the Tigers got their revenge.

In the top of the sixth inning against the the Texas Rangers at Comerica Park on Saturday, Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre hit a fly ball to deep left-center field. So deep that starting pitcher Jordan Zimmermann thought it was a home run.

Think again.

Tigers center fielder JaCoby Jones got on his horse, tracked down the ball and then made this sensational play.

Jones? JOOOONES!?!? #LARCENY! @JacobyJones23 takes a homer away from Adrian Beltre. Wowzers! We're bringing you all of the highlights on FSD & #FSGO! https://t.co/l2s1JLgClq pic.twitter.com/u5tyOJEHut — FOX Sports Detroit (@FOXSportsDet) July 7, 2018

How's that for catch of the week across the MLB?

