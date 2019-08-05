WATCH: Double amputee throws touchdown pass during Detroit Lions practice

DETROIT - This is a big week for the Detroit Lions. The Super Bowl champion New England Patriots are in town for three days of joint practices, followed by Thursday's preseason opener.

But last Friday at Ford Field, for a moment, training camp wasn’t about wins or losses. It wasn’t about new plays or playmakers. It wasn’t about the Detroit Lions at all. It was all about one fan.

Calder Hodge, a 14-year-old Lions fan from Houston, wants to be the first double amputee to play quarterback in the NFL.

The Lions helped him make that dream come true.

On the first play from scrimmage, Hodge took the snap from Frank Ragnow, dropped back and threw a perfect pass to Marvin Jones in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown!

What a moment for Calder!

I always say sports is bigger than what goes on between the white lines. I wrote an article recently about how sports can bring us together after tragedy.

In this case, it lifted someone up. Hodge’s legs were amputated when he was just 3 years old. Football is his favorite sport. Matthew Stafford is his favorite player.

Friday, not only was Hodge able to meet Stafford, he got to be Stafford.

Major props to the Lions for making this happen. Hodge will never forget that moment for as long as he lives.

