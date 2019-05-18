WATCH LIVE: Charity basketball game between Local 4, Fox 2

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - This year's charity basketball game between Local 4 News and Fox 2 News is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday in Southfield.

The game will take place at Hope United Methodist Church, located at 26275 Northwestern Highway.

Visitors coming to watch the game will make a $5 donation to the church's children's camp.

Local 4 is looking to keep the trophy in Downtown Detroit for the third straight year.

Watch the game live at 1 p.m. in the video player above.

