WATCH: Matthew Stafford chugs a beer to one-up Aaron Rodgers

DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 23: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions throws a pass in the first half against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field on December 23, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford got pulled into the beer-chugging challenge.

Or he jumped in willingly. Either way, video circulating the social platforms shows Stafford downing a beer while at some sort of bar.

Matthew Stafford with the kill shot to Aaron Rodgers pic.twitter.com/JPexR0qsrj — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 24, 2019

Stafford's move is an obvious reaction to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' failure to chug his beer at a Milwaukee Bucks game Thursday night.

First, Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari poured two beers right down his gullet like water.

Rodgers could not match that, as he only finished about half of his beer. It was not his proudest moment as the entire arena watched this unfold live.

Good to see all these guys enjoying themselves in the offseason. Chugging beer is as much an American past time as football, of course, and some people are just better at one than the other.

Drink responsibly.

