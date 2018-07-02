WATCH: Nicholas Castellanos robbed of home run by Toronto's Kevin Pillar

TORONTO, ON - JULY 1: Kevin Pillar #11 of the Toronto Blue Jays climbs the wall and catches a fly ball hit by Nicholas Castellanos #9 of the Detroit Tigers in the ninth inning during MLB game action at Rogers Centre on July 1, 2018 in…

TORONTO - Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Pillar has been making highlight-reel defensive players for most of his six-year playing career, and that was no exception against the Tigers Sunday.

With one out and a man on second in the top of the ninth inning, Tigers outfielder Nicholas Castellanos clobbered a fastball thrown by Preston Guilmet to deep left-center field.

Pillar, running as fast as he could from his center field position, was able to track down the ball, climb the outfield wall and take away a two-run home run from Castellanos.

Luckily for the Tigers, that was the only good thing that happened to the Blue Jays on Canada Day. The Tigers took the win, snapping an 11-game losing streak in the process.

It was the No. 1 play on ESPN's SportsCenter last night, and I have a hunch we will be watching replays of it all season long.

Watch the entire play below.

