Watching the games Thursday? Here's a look at the day's full NCAA Tournament schedule

With the NCAA Tournament bracket set, 32 teams will put their seasons on the line Thursday as the Big Dance gets underway.

Here's a look at Thursday's full slate:

7 Louisville vs. 10 Minnesota -- 12:15 p.m., CBS

Louisville finished seventh in the ACC with a 20-13 record. It has had its share of inconsistencies, beating Michigan State in non-conference play and going 7-1 to start conference play. But the Cardinals lost seven of their last 10 games and went 1-1 in the ACC Tournament. Minnesota started off strong, winning five of their first seven games to start the season. However, they had six losses in seven games late in conference play and finished with a 21-13 record.

3 LSU vs. 14 Yale -- 12:40 p.m., TruTV

LSU finished on top of the SEC in the regular season with a 26-6 record, but was upset by Florida in the first round of the SEC Tournament. The Ivy League champion Yale Bulldogs come in with a 22-7 record and won 10 of their last 13 games in the regular season. This matchup will be a test of stamina as both teams prefer a fast pace of play.

5 Auburn vs. 12 New Mexico State -- 1:30 p.m., TNT

Auburn (26-9) comes into the game with an SEC record 396 three-pointers. The SEC conference tournament champs will look to ride that wave through the tournament behind senior Bryce Brown. New Mexico State (30-4) took home the WAC regular season and conference titles and is currently on a 19-game winning streak, the second longest in the country.

4 Florida State vs. 13 Vermont -- 2 p.m., TBS

Vermont comes into the game with a 27-6 record and finished at the top of the America East Conference. The Catamounts are winners of 11 of their last 13 games and look to shock the nation like fellow America East team UMBC did last year. Florida State is entering its seventh NCAA Tournament in 11 seasons after falling short to Duke in the ACC tournament final and finishing with a 27-7 record.

2 Michigan State vs. 15 Bradley -- 2:45 p.m., CBS

Michigan State enters the tournament for the 22nd straight time after finishing the regular season with Big Ten regular season and conference tournament titles. The Spartans finished 28-6 and are winners of 10 of their last 11. The Bradley Braves finished 20-14, placing fifth in the Missouri Valley Conference. This is their first tournament appearance since 2006.

6 Maryland vs. 11 Belmont -- 3:10 p.m., TruTV

Maryland comes into the first round with a 22-10 record, good enough for fifth in the Big Ten and their fourth trip to the tournament in five years. The Terrapins fell to Nebraska in the second round of the conference tournament, their fourth loss in five games. The Belmont Bruins had a similar outcome, falling to Murray State in the Ohio Valley Conference tournament. The Bruins recently defeated the Temple Owls to earn one of the 11 seeds in the tournament.

4 Kansas vs. 13 Northeastern -- 4 p.m., TNT

The Kansas Jayhawks head to the tournament with a 25-9 record and finishing third in the Big 12. This marks the first time that Kansas has not opened the tournament in the old Big Six footprint (Kansas, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska or Oklahoma). The Northeastern Huskies finished with a 23-10 record and a CAA conference title. The Huskies have four players that have 50 or more three-pointers.

5 Marquette vs. 12 Murray State -- 4:30 p.m., TBS

The Racers finished with a 27-4 record, an Ohio Valley Conference regular season title and an Ohio Valley Conference title. Murray State has also won 11 straight going into Thursday's opening round. Marquette dropped five of its last six games and was eliminated by Seton Hall in the semifinals of the Big East Tournament. The Golden Eagles finished with a 24-9 record, good for second in the Big East.

7 Nevada vs. 10 Florida -- 6:50 p.m., TNT

The Nevada Wolf Pack finished with a 29-4 record, finishing at the top of the Mountain West standings. Unfortunately, Nebraska fell to San Diego State in the conference tournament semifinals. The Florida Gators wrapped up the season with a 19-15 record, finishing eighth in the SEC. The Gators have lost four of their last six games, falling to Auburn in the SEC conference tournament semifinal.

2 Kentucky vs. 15 Abilene Christian -- 7:10 p.m., CBS

The second-seeded Kentucky Wildcats enter the first round with a 27-6 record and finishing third in the SEC. Kentucky has won seven of its last nine games despite losing to Tennessee in the SEC tournament semifinal. The Southland conference champion Abilene Christian Wildcats also finished 27-6, good enough for second in the regular season standings.

6 Villanova vs. 11 Saint Mary's -- 7:20 p.m., TBS

The 2018 NCAA champion Villanova Wildcats earned a No. 6 seed after finishing 25-9. This will be the Wildcats' seventh straight tournament appearance and will be facing off once again with the Gaels of Saint Mary's, who defeated Villanova back in 2010. The Geals finished second in the West Coast Conference with a 22-11 record and a victory over top seed Gonzaga in the conference tournament.

1 Gonzaga vs. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson -- 7:27 p.m., TruTV

Top seed Gonzaga is coming off a 30-3 season and looks to bounce back from a loss to Saint Mary's in the West Coast Conference tournament as they take on the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights. The Knights have momentum as they have won eight straight heading into Thursday's matchup.

2 Michigan vs. 15 Montana -- 9:20 p.m., TNT

The Michigan Wolverines are looking to bounce back after a losses to Michigan State in the Big Ten regular season title and Big Ten Conference tournament final. The 28-6 Wolverines are rematching with their first round foe from last year in the Montana Grizzlies. The 26-8 Grizzlies finished at the top of the Big Sky as the regular season champs and earned a conference tournament title.

7 Wofford vs. 10 Seton Hall -- 9:40 p.m., CBS

The Wofford Terriers finished 29-4, taking the Southern Conference regular season and conference titles. The terriers are coming into the tournament on a 20-game win streak, the longest in the country. The Seton Hall Pirates finished third in the Big East with a 20-13 record and are looking to bounce back from a loss to Villanova in the Big East Tournament final.

3 Purdue vs. 14 Old Dominion -- 9:50 p.m., TBS

The Purdue Boilermakers enter the tournament with a 23-9 record, earning a berth in the tournament for the fifth straight year. The Boilermakers look to get back on the right track after losing to Minnesota in the Big Ten quarterfinal. Old Dominion finished with a 26-8 record, taking the Conference USA regular season and conference title.

8 Syracuse vs. 9 Baylor -- 9:57 p.m., TruTV

Eighth-seeded Syracuse comes into the tournament with a 20-13 record, finishing sixth in the ACC conference but having lost six of their last 10 games. The Baylor Bears have not fared much better, finishing 19-13 after losing their last four games. The Bears took fourth in the Big 12 and suffered a loss to Iowa State in the conference tournament quarterfinal.

