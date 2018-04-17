Wednesday's Tigers-Orioles game at Comerica Park moved to afternoon

DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 12: Fans wait in the rain prior to Game Four of the American League Championship Series between the Texas Rangers and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on October 12, 2011 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Kevork…

The Tigers and Orioles will play tonight at Comerica Park, but Wednesday's game has been moved to a different time.

The Detroit Tigers, after working in consultation with the Baltimore Orioles and Major League Baseball, have moved Wednesday’s game between the two clubs at Comerica Park to 1:10 p.m. due to impending inclement weather on Wednesday night.

All paid tickets from the originally scheduled 6:40 p.m. game will be valid for the 1:10 p.m. game tomorrow. No ticket exchange is necessary. Fans unable to attend the rescheduled game may exchange their unused tickets at any time for any future similar-or-lesser priced regular season game in the next 12 months, excluding Opening Day 2019. Please visit tigers.com for more information.



Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.