Where does Golden Tate rank all-time among Detroit Lions wide receivers?

MIAMI, FL - OCTOBER 21: Golden Tate #15 of the Detroit Lions heads to the locker room after the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on October 21, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions traded their star wide receiver Golden Tate to Philadelphia before Tuesday's trade deadline.

Tate, 30, had been with the Lions since 2014, becoming one of their most reliable receivers.

In 71 games with the Lions, Tate had 416 catches for more than 4,700 yards and 22 touchdowns. He was in the final year of his contract with the Lions and was not expected to resign with the team after this season.

Where does Tate rank all-time among Lions receivers?

Receiving yards:

No. 1 - Calvin Johnson (11,619 yards)

No. 2 - Herman Moore

No. 3 - Johnnie Morton

No. 4 - Brett Perriman

No. 5 - Gail Cogdill

No. 6 - Charlie Sanders

No. 7 - Golden Tate (4,741 yards)

Receiving touchdowns:

No. 1 - Calvin Johnson (83)

No. 2 - Herman Moore (62)

No. 3 - Leonard Thompson (35)

No. 15 - Golden Tate (22)

Catches:

No. 1 - Calvin Johnson (731)

No. 2 - Herman Moore

No. 3 - Johnnie Morton

No. 4 - Brett Perriman

No. 5 - Golden Tate (416)

No. 6 - Barry Sanders

Catches per game:

No. 1 - Golden Tate (5.9)

No. 2 - Calvin Johnson (5.4)

No. 3 - Herman Moore (4.6)

Receiving yards per game:

No. 1 - Calvin Johnson (86.1)

No. 2 - Darrell Grymes

No. 3 - Eric Truvillion

No. 4 - Golden Tate (66.8)

It's clear Golden Tate will go down as one of the best receivers in Lions history. Among the players he's listed with atop the stat charts, he played the least amount of games.

Calvin Johnson played 93 games, Herman Moore 94 games; Tate played 71. He also had by far the least amount of targets.

