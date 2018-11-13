Where in the world is Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn?

Bob Quinn General Manager of the Detroit Lions introduces Matt Patricia as the Lions new head coach at the Detroit Lions Practice Facility on February 7, 2018 in Allen Park, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn is pretty much Carmen Sandiego at this point.

The illusive general manager of the Lions has not spoken to the media since the NFL Draft and since hiring Matt Patricia.

After two 9-7 seasons with Jim Caldwell, the Lions are 3-6 with three abysmal, embarrassing blowout losses to the Jets, Vikings and Bears.

Isn't it about time fans hear from Bob Quinn?

Bob Quinn is so illusive that we only have a few pictures of him. The photo above, introducing Matt Patricia, was a rare photo opportunity for the media.

The Lions season is sure to get uglier, with matchups against Carolina, Los Angeles, Chicago, Minnesota and Green Bay still left on the schedule. How bad do the Lions need to be for the general manager to offer some accountability? How much more patience do fans give Quinn in his third year?

Here's Bob Quinn speaking to the media in April, the last time we heard from him:

