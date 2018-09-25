Where the Detroit Lions sit in the power rankings after big win against the New England Patriots

Head coach Matt Patricia of the Detroit Lions hugs Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots after a 26-10 win over his former team at Ford Field on September 23, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DETROIT - The Detroit Lions and their fans are still buzzing after a huge win on Sunday Night Football against the New England Patriots.

Many experts, most in fact, predicted the Lions to lose to Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the Pats, but where are those same experts slotting the Lions in the power rankings now after the win?

Nate Davis, USA Today: 23rd (up from 30th)

"On pace to finish middling 16th league-wide in rushing ... yes, it would be their best rank since Barry Sanders' final year in 1998."

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: 26th (up from 29th)

"The Lions suddenly found a defense and a running game at an opportune time against the Patriots. The bad vibes from the first two weeks are quickly fading."

Mark Maske, Washington Post: 24th (up from 30th)

"Matt Patricia beats Bill Belichick for his first NFL head coaching victory? The Lions have a 100-yard rusher? There were strange things happening Sunday night in Detroit."

Ryan McCrystal, Bleacher Report: 27th

Rebecca Toback, SB Nation: 23rd (up from 28th)

ESPN: 25th (up from 29th)