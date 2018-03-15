Which NCAA Tournament games are on today? Here's a full schedule

The first round of the NCAA Tournament begins Thursday, as 32 teams will put their seasons on the line across the country.

From National Player of the Year candidate Trae Young, to No. 1 seeds Kansas and Villanova, to upset darlings Loyola-Chicago and St. Bonaventure, there's a full day of basketball ahead.

Here's a look at all 16 games tipping off throughout the day:

12:15 p.m. -- No. 10 Oklahoma vs. No. 7 Rhode Island

Trae Young led the nation at 27.4 points per game and 8.8 assists per game, but can Oklahoma bounce back after losing 11 of its last 15 games?

12:40 p.m. -- No. 14 Wright State vs. No. 3 Tennessee

Very few people expected Tennessee to be a contender in the SEC this season, but Rick Barnes led the Volunteers to a share of the regular season conference title. Wright State hopes for an upset after taking home the Horizon League Tournament title in Detroit.

1:30 p.m. -- No. 13 UNC Greensboro vs. No. 4 Gonzaga

Fresh off a national title game appearance, Gonzaga is hoping to make a return trip to the Final Four. Mark Few's team has a lot of new faces, but the results haven't changed.

2 p.m. -- No. 16 Penn vs. No. 1 Kansas

It's well documented that a No. 16 seed has never beaten a No. 1 seed, and the Ivy League champs are heavy underdogs in the Jayhawks' home state.

2:45 p.m. -- No. 15 Iona vs. No. 2 Duke

Duke has developed a reputation for losing early to double-digit seeds every few years. Iona will need to slow down freshman phenom Marvin Bagley III and senior guard Grayson Allen to add another chapter to that narrative.

3:10 p.m. -- No. 11 Loyola-Chicago vs. No. 6 Miami (Fla.)

One of the most popular upset picks in the first round, the Ramblers come into their matchup with Miami on a 10-game winning streak.

4 p.m. -- No. 12 South Dakota State vs. No. 5 Ohio State

Chris Holtmann led the Buckeyes to the NCAA Tournament in his first season as head coach, largely thanks to the elite play of Keita Bates-Diop. But the Buckeyes face a tough test in matchup nightmare Mike Daum, who leads the Jackrabbits with 23.8 points and 10.4 rebounds per game.

4:30 p.m. -- No. 9 North Carolina State vs. No. 8 Seton Hall

Both teams are 21-11. Both teams finished just below the true heavy hitters in Power Five conferences. This is one of the toughest first-round games to predict, so it's no surprise it's an 8 vs. 9 matchup.

6:50 p.m. -- No. 16 Radford vs. No. 1 Villanova

After the news that No. 1 overall seed Virginia lost ACC 6th Man of the Year De'Andre Hunter to a wrist injury, Villanova became the favorite to take home the crown. Jay Wright's team is looking to win its second title in three years and avenge last season's second-round exit at the hands of Wisconsin.

7:10 p.m. -- No. 12 Davidson vs. No. 5 Kentucky

Davidson was in an odd position last week, as it wouldn't have made it into the Big Dance without winning the A-10 Tournament, but now that the Wildcats are in, they have the players to do some damage. Kentucky has as much raw talent as any team in the bracket, but Davidson will capitalize on mistakes.

7:20 p.m. -- No. 11 San Diego State vs. No. 6 Houston

Like Davidson, San Diego State won its conference tournament as a lower seed, knocking off favorite Nevada en route to punching its ticket. Houston has been one of the best teams in the country since the calendar turned to 2018.

7:27 p.m. -- No. 14 Stephen F. Austin vs. No. 3 Texas Tech

Two teams from the state of Texas are squaring off in Dallas as NCAA Tournament regular Stephen F. Austin looks to upset the surprising Red Raiders, who won 24 games despite a difficult Big 12 schedule.

9:20 p.m. -- No. 9 Alabama vs. No. 8 Virginia Tech

All eyes will be on Collin Sexton after he helped the Crimson Tide solidify its position in the SEC Tournament. Alabama is the first at-large team to get into the bracket with 15 losses, but it'll still be a tough task for Buzz Williams' crew.

9:40 p.m. -- No. 13 Buffalo vs. No. 4 Arizona

Arizona is one of the favorites to get to the Final Four despite being a No. 4 seed with possible matchups against Kentucky and Virginia on the horizon. The Wildcats are the sole representative of the Pac-12 Conference in the first round.

9:50 p.m. -- No. 14 Montana vs. No. 3 Michigan

Michigan was one of the hottest teams in the country as it marched to a second straight Big Ten Tournament championship. But that was 11 days ago, and that long layoff could have an impact on John Beilein's team, which can win at both ends of the court.

9:57 p.m. -- No. 11 St. Bonaventure vs. No. 6 Florida

It seems like there's always one team from the First Four that makes some noise in the actual bracket, and the Bonnies are hoping to be that team. Florida has been one of the best teams in the country, at times, but the Gators have also shown wild inconsistency.

NOTE: These are the official start times for the first-round games, but they often get pushed back due to previous games running long.

