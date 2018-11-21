Who will bring home state football titles? Previewing prep football finals

Where did the season go?

It seems like yesterday that the high school football season opened up with the official start of practice, but just like snow and cold temperatures, the end of the year has arrived suddenly.

There are four games on Friday and four more on Saturday to decide the eight state champions at Ford Field.

Here’s a breakdown of each game.

Friday’s games

Division 8

Matchup: Breckenridge (13-0) vs. Reading (13-0), 10 a.m.

Overview: Something will have to give in this matchup, since Breckenridge has recorded nine shutouts and allowed just 41 points on the season, while Reading has outscored its opponents, 639-94. It’s the only championship game of the eight that features two unbeaten teams.

Reading has a dominant rushing attack led by Ethan LoPresto, who has rushed for over 2,200 yards. He’ll be the focal point of Breckenridge’s stingy defense, led by senior linebackers Schriver Miller and Hunter Smith.

Prediction: Reading 28, Breckenridge 17.

Division 2

Matchup: Warren De La Salle (12-1) vs. Muskegon Mona Shores (12-1), 1 p.m.

Overview: This a rematch of the 2014 championship game, won by De La Salle, 44-8. De La Salle is looking to defend its state championship from last year, and defense has carried the day for the Pilots. De La Salle has allowed just 20 points in four playoff games and is coming off a shutout against Birmingham Groves (28-0) in the semifinals. Mona Shores will present a major challenge for De La Salle’s defense, given the Sailors have averaged over 45 points a game during the season overall and 47.5 points a game during the playoffs.

Prediction: De La Salle 24, Mona Shores 20.

Division 6

Matchup: Jackson Lumen Christi (12-0) vs. Montague (10-2), 4:30 p.m.

Overview: Lumen Christi is a state powerhouse that is looking for its third straight state title and 11th overall, which would put the Titans two titles away from tying Farmington Hills Harrison’s state record of 13. Montague is making its first appearance in a state final since it won the second of back-to-back titles in 2009.

Prediction: Lumen Christian 34, Montague 16.

Division 4

Matchup: Chelsea (10-3) vs. Edwardsburg (13-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Overview: Both of these teams have recent experiences with Ford Field. Chelsea lost in the Division 3 final to Orchard Lake St. Mary’s in 2015, while Edwardsburg suffered a 42-31 loss to Grand Rapids Catholic Central last season. Edwardsburg has been the more dominant team up to this point, using a full-house backfield on offense and a stout defense to outscore its opponents, 631-87. Chelsea entered the playoffs with a 6-3 record, but the Bulldogs have peaked at the right time on its playoff run, including a regional final win over Farmington Hills Harrison that officially ended Harrison’s program.

Prediction: Edwardsburg 31, Chelsea 21.

Division 7

Matchup: New Lothrop (12-1) vs. Madison Heights Madison (13-0), 10 a.m. Saturday.

Overview: New Lothrop is looking for its second state title after winning the 2006 Division 8 state championship, while Madison is looking for its first-ever title. Madison is led by one of the state’s top quarterbacks, senior Austin Brown, who spent his first two years as the starter at Division 1 powerhouse Novi Detroit Catholic Central before transferring to Madison, where his father is the athletic director. New Lothrop knocked off two-time defending champion Pewamo-Westphalia in a regional final.

Prediction: Madison 31, New Lothrop 28.

Division 1

Matchup: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (13-0) vs. Clarkston (11-2), 1 p.m.

Overview: Clarkston is looking for its second straight state title and fourth in the last six years after previously never getting to the finals in school history. Chippewa Valley is looking for its second state title after winning the Division 2 crown in 2001.

Chippewa Valley has two future Division I college football players in senior LB/TE Marcell Lewis (Michigan State), and senior wideout David Ellis (Indiana), and senior quarterback Tommy Schuster has thrown for 24 touchdowns and just one interception for Chippewa Valley. Clarkston has a terrific defense and has one of the country’s top sophomores in lineman Rocco Spindler.

Prediction: Chippewa Valley 20, Clarkston 16.

Division 5

Matchup: Hudsonville Unity Christian (11-2) vs. Portland (13-0), 4:30 p.m.

Overview: Portland was the last team to win a state championship in Division 5 after it beat Grand Rapids West Catholic in the 2012 final, 12-9. West Catholic won the last five titles before Unity Christian beat it in the first round, so there will be a new champion in the division. Portland enters having given up only 92 points all season and runs the ball well. Unity Christian is a smaller team that has gotten this far with its versatility and athleticism.

Prediction: Portland 20, Unity Christian 10.

Division 3

Matchup: Detroit Martin Luther King (11-2) vs. Muskegon (13-0), 7:30 p.m.

Overview: It’s fitting this is the last game of the weekend, because it will be a grand finale that is the best matchup of the eight games. The teams met in the second week of the season at Muskegon, with the Big Reds prevailing over King, 24-21. King has been pining for a rematch all season, and it will get its chance at payback. Muskegon is seeking its second straight title, while King is hoping to win its third in four years after winning Division 2 titles in 2015 and 2016.

Prediction: Martin Luther King 27, Muskegon 26.



